Kano State LGC settles NECO exams fees for over 1,800 indigent students— Chairman

Tarauni Local Government Council in Kano State has settled the National Examination Council (NECO) examination fees of over 1,800 indigent students.The Council’s Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Zakari,stated this on Wednesday in Tarauni, while distributing the examination forms to the beneficiaries.He explained that the state government paid examination fees for students who passed qualifying exams, while the fees of those who failed were to be settled by their parents.The chairman revealed that Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje had directed the 44 local councils to pay for some of those students who failed the examination.

He further said that each of the eight metropolitan local councils were directed to pay for 400 students, while each of the remaining 36 local governments councils would pay for 200 students.“Atotal of 3,097 students sat for qualifying exams in Tarauni local government, but only 800 obtained five credits and above.“To increase the number, Gov. Ganduje directed us, being among the metropolitan councils, to pay for 400 students, that made the number to increase to 1,200.“As part of our efforts, the council solicited for the assistance of wealthy individuals to pay for the remaining students, they agreed and paid for additional 600 students,” he said.The chairman further said that he would also personally pay for 150 indigent students who were studying outside the local government area.

He said that the forms would be distributed through principals of their respective schools.The chairman urged the students to reciprocate the gesture by working hard to pass the examination.

He thanked all those who contributed financially to enable the students sit for the examination.In his remarks, the Chairman of Parents’ Teachers Association in the area, Malam Abubakar Sidi, expressed delight over the gesture and called on the students to concentrate on their studies.Some of the students interviewed thanked all those who contributed financially and otherwise, to enable them sit for the exams. (NAN)

