Kano State Govt to spend N8bn on 3 ”mega primary” schools

The Kano Government has earmarked N8 billion for the construction of three ”mega primary” schools across the state.

The mega primary schools, according to Gov. Abba Yusuf, would have full educational facilities, that would give enough conducive atmosphere for children coming from poor parents to have a sound educational background for their prosperous future.

The governor said the mega shools would be sited in each of the senatorial districts with modern learning materials for qualitative education at the the grassroots level.

He also said that N6 billion had been set aside for the renovation of all primary schools.

In the same vein, he said that the government approved the renovation of 26 Special Institutions created by Former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso and 17 have been completed.

”The era of pupils receiving lessons on the bare floors is over.

”We will continue to accord attention to the provision of basic learning facilities would enable our young pupils to have conducive teaching and learning atmosphere.

“We also spent N500 million on the construction of a hostel at the Aliko University Wudil and another N150 million was paid for the new environmental and Climate Department at Maitama Sule University.

“The State Polytechnic and Management Institution’s over N500 Million was paid for new courses at Wudil and Yusuf Maitama Sule University.

“Kano Islamic Legal Studies and other Institutions also benefited from the payments of over N100 Million for the registration of their New Courses.

“About 93 per cent Tuition Fees of 501 Masters Students in India and other foreign countries were settled and their four months upkeep allowances were also settled to allow them face their studies,” he said.

The state governor also said government had paid N700m as registration fees for Kano state Students studying in Bayero University,Kano, and also paid N1.5 billion as WAEC and NECO examination fees for the state Secondary School students.( NAN)

By Aminu Garko

