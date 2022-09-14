Kano State Govt to establish traditional, alternative medicines board

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The Kano State Government is planning to establish a board for traditional and alternative medicines,This is contained in a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Hassan Fagge, on Wednesday in Kano.

The governor made the disclosure on Tuesday while receiving a delegation from the Federal Ministry of Health led by the Director Department of Traditional Complementary and Alternative Medicine(TCAM), Hajiya Zainab Ujudud -Sharif.Represented by his deputy Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, Ganduje said that the state government would also establish a TCAM Department at the Ministry of Health as part of effort of standardizing the traditional medicine practice.

He maintained that the administration was committed with the health of its citizens,because by doing this laudable initiative government would eradicate quacks from practicing traditional medicine.

The governor directed the delegation to bring a document which he would use to forward a memo to the State Executive Council on establishing a board and a department of the TCAM.“Kano is endowed with arable land which makes it easier to cultivate almost everything that are medicinal such as ginger, cloves, onions, garlic and lots more.“Agricultural products exported from Kano as herbal are the best and have more quality compared to others supplied from other countries he said, “.He assured of continued partnership so as to achieve the set objective of promoting and regulating the traditional and alternative medicine.

Earlier, Ujudud -Sharif said the purpose of the visit was to encourage Kano State Government to enact a law for the establishment of a board and a department at the ministry of health for TCAM due to its importance to human life.“

Having a TCAM board, will ensure that traditional and alternative medicine conform to rules and ethical standards,” she said”.She commended the state government for its effort in providing qualitative healthcare services to its citizens.(NAN)

