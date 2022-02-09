Kano State Govt lauds Sassakawa Africa for transformation in agriculture

by Aisha Ahmed

The Kano State Government has lauded the Sassakawa Africa Association (SAA) for the rapid transformation recorded in agriculture in the state.The state Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, made gave the commendation during he inaugural meeting of the Strategic Innovation Platform (SIP) in Kano in Tuesday.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SAA promotes bio-fortified nutritious crops and raise awareness. on nutrition among rural communities for improved health and livelihoods.

Gawuna, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Alhaji Balarabe Hassan, appreciated Sassakawa for the steps taken to improve agriculture in the state.He also urged the organisation to work more closely with research organisations and to publicise activities, to make its impact worthwhile.Dr Junaidu Yakubu, the Managing Director, KNARDA, in his remarks, said that the association had crossed boundaries.

Yakubu said that the association was given a target to affect about 112,000 farmers but at the initial stage of the project, it affected about 114,000 farmers.He added that the SAA would have achieved reaching out to about 450,000 at the expiration of the project.He highlighted the efforts of SAA in providing a platform for various components of the projects to reach the farmers through his agency.He pledged continuous support toward the success of the Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP) as executing agency of the project.Also, the Country Director, SAA, Dr Sani Miko expressed delight over the successes recorded through the partnership

.Miko said that the inaugural meeting was necessary to gather important information, ranging from challenges to successes from key actors in the agricultural industry.According to him, the aim of the meeting is to discuss and proffer solution to issues and engage all stakeholders who can contribute to value addition of the crop value chain.

He commended all partners of the association and express hope that he would have a sustainable strategic innovation platform at the end of the meeting.Also, the State Project Manager KSADP, Mr Ibrahim Garba, said that the state witnessed tremendous achievement due to the engagement of SAA in the project.Garba commended SAA for effective service delivery, urging them to put more effort to sustain it.The aim of Sassakawa is to boost production of agriculture and improve crop value chain under KSADP.

NAN reports that the project is a five-year partnership with Islamic Development Bank, Lives and Livelihood Fund as well as KNARDA, executed by SAA.Stakeholders in attendance at the meeting includes:

The Central Bank of Nigeria, Centre for Dryland Agriculture, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture and many farmer organisations and agro allied companies. (NAN)

