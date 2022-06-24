Kano State Govt. lauds 2 companies for environmental hygiene

Kano State Task Force on Sanitation, has commended Kano Line transport company, and a leather production company, Domino’s Limited, for their environmental hygiene.

The Chairman of the committee, Dr Kabiru Getso, gave the commendation on Friday when he monitored the monthly environmental sanitation for workplaces, markets and motor parks.

Getso, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Adamu Faragai, said the task force inspected public conveniences at Kano Line Motor Park.

The Chairman, who doubled as the Commissioner for Environment, also commended Dominos Limited for maintaining environmental hygiene.

According to him, to ensure compliance with the government’s directive to clean all workplaces, the committee selected places to monitor monthly.

“We are happy with both places we selected this month.

“Notwithstanding, we have provided alternatives for refuse dumps at Kano Line and we will send our Inspectors to ensure proper compliance.”

The commissioner, however, appealed to residents to continue supporting the administration in its effort to sanitise the state.

He urged people to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse for their well-being and environmental protection.(NAN)

