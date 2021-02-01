Kano State Govt. enrolls 526 leprosy patients for basic healthcare

Kano State Government says it enrolled 526 leprosy patients for basic healthcare under the State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency in 2020.The Commissioner for Health, Dr Ibrahim Tsanyawa, made this known on Monday in Kano at a news conference to commemorate the 2021 World Leprosy Day and World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day.

Observed on the last Sunday of January each year, World Leprosy Day is a day set aside by the UN to drum up support, raise awareness and attention

toward people living with the disease.

This year’s awareness has “End Stigma and Advocate for Mental Well Being” as its theme.

Leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, is a chronic infectious disease caused by mycobacterium leprae. The disease mainly affects the skin, the peripheral

nerves, mucosal surfaces of the upper respiratory tract and the eyes.

The disease is known to occur at all ages and curable in the early stages to prevent disability.

Leprosy is likely transmitted via droplets, from the nose and mouth, during close and frequent contact with untreated cases.