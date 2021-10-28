Kano State Govt, Danish investors partner on waste management

The Kano State Government is to partner with some Danish investors in waste management sector.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano made this known when the Danish Consul General to Nigeria, Mr Per Christensen, paid him a visit at the Government House.

Ganduje said the state needs investors who would key into the project as a multifaceted approach to deal with waste.

He said waste management needed a modern approach so it could be converted into economic benefits as fertilizers and power generation.

Speaking, Christensen said he was in Kano to discuss possible corporation with the state authorities and their partner Capegate Investment Limited.

He said Denmark has the technology and wire wizard to manage waste and would be pleased to contribute to the development of Kano state.

He said Danish government would invite delegates from Kano State and Cape Gate Ltd. to tour their country.

The Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Getso, said the Danish Consul General visited some facilities of Cape Gate across the state such as the Zaura Waste Recycling Plant and the Engineering land field at Dandalama.

Getso highlighted the efforts made by the state government through the Ministry of Environment that led to the partnership with Capegate Investment Limited.

He said the waste had been managed by the state for years, but the people still suffer health problems that originated from indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

”To achieve the desired goal in waste management, the state government allocated 500 hectares of land to Capegate Investment to establish an engineering land field,” he said.

He said the waste collected would be transported, sorted out and processed scientifically to generate bio-gas that would provide electricity for the state and organic and inorganic fertilizer for farm products.

Getso said the project would add value to the state by generally improving the economy and providing employment to the teeming youths.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government recently signed a 20-year concession agreement with the company for waste collection, waste transportation, sorting, and processing to produce electricity and organic fertilizer, among others. (NAN)

