Kano State Govt approves release of N1.2bn for cancer centre

The State Executive Council has approved the release of N1. 2 billion for the Kano Cancer Treatment Centre, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Muhammad Garba has said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the N5billion critical cancer centre, which is sited at the Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital in Giginyu quarters, is structurally designed to accommodate world class facilities for both radiotherapy and chemotherapy cancer management.