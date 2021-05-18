Kano State Government starts recruitment process for 56 medical doctors

The Kano State Government commenced  steps for the recruitment of 56 medical with the conduct of aptitude tests for applicants shortlisted.

The state said that this would  enhance the performances of  its Healthcare Sector.

This is contained in a statement signed on Tuesday  by  Mr Maikudi Marafa, the Public Relations Officer of the state Health Care Management Board .

He  said that the board in the statement advised the applicants to be prepared for the challenges ahead.

”The Executive Secretary of the  Board, Dr. Tijjani Hussain, urges the to prepare for challenges.”

Marafa quoted Hussain as saying that  successful would be in: leadership, Data Management as well as  in the various Healthcare .

Hussaini also  enjoined the applicants to be committed and  be dedicated to duty  after they would been given employment. (NAN)

