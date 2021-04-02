The Kano State Government has spent over N100 million towards providing medical equipment at the Getso Health facility in Gwarzo Local Government Area of the state.



Dr Ibrahim Tsanyawa, the state’s Commissioner for Health, said this during the handover of the equipment to the management of the hospital in Getso.



This is contained in a statement by Mr Sunusi Kofar-Naisa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment on Friday in Kano.



He said that Tsanyawa, represented by Dr Abdullahi Shehu, Director, Medical Services of the ministry, said the gesture was to enhance healthcare service delivery at the grassroots.



“The state government spent over N200 million on rehabilitation and upgrade of the hospital; the projects included construction of additional wards, theatre, laboratory and x-ray section as well as staff quarter,” he said.



Tsanyawa said that the European Union has also donated solar power panels worth over N300 million to the hospital.



The commissioner urged the people to reciprocate the gesture by visiting the hospital when they were sick.



Dr Kabiru Getso, the state’s Commissioner for Environment, also commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for his commitment toward transforming healthcare service delivery in the state.



According Getso, Ganduje’s administration has executed viable health infrastructure projects to improve the heath status, social and economic well-being of rural dwellers.



“Ganduje also provided facilities at Gwarzo General Hospital worth N90 million, and another N70 million spent on the renovation of health facilities at Komi, Unguwar -Tudu, Dangashi, Sabon Birni and Dorogo Kara among others.



“I assured you, the equipment are standard and modern, no doubt it will enhance the healthcare service delivery to our people,” Getso said.



He tasked health personnel to ensure that there was effective utilisation of the equipment, to ensure quality service delivery.



Alhaji Halilu Ahmed-Getso, a community leader, also commended the state government for the gesture.



Getso, a former Managing Director, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), lauded Ganduje for executing viable projects towards fastracking sustainable development in the state. (NAN)

