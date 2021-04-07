Kano State government cautions residents against artificial food flavours in Ramadan

  government has cautioned residents against using artificial flavours during the Ramadan fast, to prevent poisoning.
Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, the ’s Commissioner for Health said this when he spoke with the News of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in .
Tsanyawa also advised residents to consume natural fruits and vegetables during the fast to their health.


“The government is doing all it can to sanitise all types of to the and we are very .
“I call on people to use genuine products and always make sure they check for National for and Drugs Administration and Control registration number and expiry dates,” he said.

Hundreds of people in state had in March suffered from food poisoning due to of contaminated imported food items and drinks.(NAN)

