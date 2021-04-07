Kano State government has cautioned residents against using artificial food flavours during the Ramadan fast, to prevent food poisoning.

Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, the state’s Commissioner for Health said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano.

Tsanyawa also advised residents to consume natural fruits and vegetables during the fast to maintain their health.



“The government is doing all it can to sanitise all types of food brought to the state and we are very vigilant.

“I call on people to use genuine products and always make sure they check for National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control registration number and expiry dates,” he said.



Hundreds of people in state had in March suffered from food poisoning due to consumption of contaminated imported food items and drinks.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

