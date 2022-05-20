Kano State Fire Service saves 410 lives, property worth N490.6 m in 4 months

The Kano State Fire Service saved 410 lives and property, worth N490.6 million, in 489 fire incidents recorded in the state between January and April, 2022.

Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the service, gave the statistics in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano.

He said that the fire service responded to 303 rescue calls, while 94 calls were discovered to be false alarms from residents of the state.

According to him, 59 persons lost their lives and property, worth N189.5 million, were destroyed by fire during the period under review.

“In the first quarter across the 27 fire stations in the state, we rescued 24 people that fell into an open water wells, while 13 others were trapped in wells.

“The service also attended to 245 road accidents, while other rescued victims were from collapsed buildings, electrocution, and pit toilets, among others,” he said.

The spokesman attributed the fire incidents to careless handling of cooking gas and the use of sub-standard electrical appliances.

While urging the people to handle naked fire with care to prevent fire outbreaks, Abdullahi cautioned motorists to obey traffic regulations to avoid road crashes.

The spokesman also charged parents to be vigilant and monitor their wards, especially when swimming in ponds or playing in dangerous places. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

