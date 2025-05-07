Kano State Fire Service rescues 30 persons, N566m property

The Kano State Fire Service says it rescued 30 persons and saved property worth N566 million from 176 incidents recorded between March and April.

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano State Fire Service says it rescued 30 persons and saved property worth N566 million from 176 incidents recorded between March and April.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday in Kano, by Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer of the service.

Abdullahi said that 20 persons lost their lives, while properties worth N4.5 billion were destroyed by fire within the period under review.

He also said that the service responded to 26 emergency calls and six false alarms from residents of the state.

He advised residents to handle fire with care and turn off electrical appliances before leaving their homes, shops or market place. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)