Kano State Fire Service, says it rescued 13 victims who fell inside wells and open water bodies from January to March.

Alhaji Jamilu Bashir, the Fire Prevention Officer of the Service, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Wednesday that the incidents occurred across the state.

He said those affected were mostly children and teenagers.

To curtail the incidences, Bashir said that the Service has been conducting door-to-door sensitisation campaign in 27 local government areas where it has offices.

“We educate them on the risk of allowing their ward to go for swimming, playing or fishing around the river.

“Due to the recent reports received on the number of children and teenagers falling inside well and open water, the state fire service has posted staff permanently to all the Emirates.

“This will ensure people take preventive measures by repairing their wells and using blocks to raise them up, to prevent their wards from falling inside,” he said.

Bashir said that the Service would collaborate with Kano State Emergency Management Agency, traditional rulers, Imams and inf

ormation officers to take the sensitisation campaign to the grassroots.

He advised the general public to be vigilant with regards to movement of children to reduce the risk of their falling into wells or open waters. (NAN)

