Kano State Fire Service rescue 13 from open wells

Kano State Fire Service, says rescued 13 victims who fell inside wells and open water bodies from January to March.

Alhaji Jamilu Bashir, the Fire Prevention Officer of the Service, told the News of (NAN) in Kano on Wednesday that the incidents occurred across the state.

He said those affected were mostly and teenagers.

To curtail the incidences, Bashir said that the Service has been conducting door-to-door sensitisation campaign in 27 local government areas where has offices.

“We educate them on the risk of allowing their ward to go for swimming, playing or fishing around the .

“Due to the recent reports received on the number of and teenagers falling inside well and open water, the state fire service has posted staff permanently to all the Emirates.

“This will ensure people take repairing their wells and blocks to raise them up, to prevent their wards from falling inside,” he said.

Bashir said that the Service would collaborate with Kano State Emergency Management , traditional rulers, Imams and inf

ormation officers to take the sensitisation campaign to the grassroots.

He advised the general public to be with regards to movement of to reduce the risk of their falling into wells or open waters. (NAN)

