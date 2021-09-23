Kano State Consumer Protection Council, Ministry to tackle environmental pollution

Idris Bello-Danbazau, the managing director, Kano State Consumer Protection Council (KSCPC) says it will collaborate with the Ministry of Environment to tackle environmental pollution in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Information Officer of the Ministry, Alhaji Musbahu Aminu-Yakasai on Thursday in Kano.

Bello-Danbazau made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to the ministry.

According to him, there is the need for the ministry to ensure the protection of Kano populace from environmental pollut

ion as well as assist the government to attain improved living standard.

“The law establishing this council clearly stated that the ministry of environment is one of the stakeholders which this council has to work with in order to achieve its objectives,’’ he said.

Responding, the state Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim-Getso said that KSCPC was an important agency in the state because as it was overseeing what the people consume to protect their health.

“The ministry of environment is a major stakeholder in the activities of consumer protection council, especially in the area of environmental pollution, which has to do with air, land and water pollution.

“We have pollution control laboratory which is going to be very useful, the laboratory has been upgraded recently through the support of NEWMAP.

“I want to enjoin consumer protection council to fully utilise this laboratory because it is going to support the good work that the council is doing,’’ he appealed.

The commissioner said the ministry would continue to partner with the council to safe guard the health of Kano people. (NAN)

