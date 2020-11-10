Kano State cautions residents against dumping of construction materials on roads

The Kano State Government has cautioned residents against dumping of construction materials, especially sand on major roads in Kano metropolis.

Alhaji Ibrahim Dasauki, spokesman for the state Refuse Management and Sanitation Board said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Kano on Tuesday.

Dasuki said that the board was disturbed about rising cases of individuals dumping construction materials and refuse on major roads, causing unnecessary hardship on motorists.

“We are appealing to residents to stop dumping of construction materials especially sand or refuse on roads as those caught in the act will be prosecuted at the state environmental mobile court.