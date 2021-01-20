Kano State Bureau for Land Management issues over 1,000 C of O

The Kano State Bureau for Land Management said on Wednesday that it issued over 1000 Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) to applicants in 2020.
Mr Malandi Kura, the Director of Geographic Information System (GIS) of the bureau, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Kano.
“The certificate of occupancy were issued to applicants who applied and want to formalise ownership of their properties.
”Our plans for the year 2021 is to engage all stakeholders on land matters,” he said.
Kura said the bureau planned to conduct mass sensitisation programme where ward heads, traditional leaders and land owners would be sensitised
He added that the sensitisation was to expose them to know their roles on land matters and to build strong customer relationship.
The director said that during the first quarter of the year, the management would improve and standardise the production of certificate of occupancy so that it could easily be used for doing business. (NAN)
