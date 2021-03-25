The Kano State Zakkat and Hisbah commission has inaugurated an 11-man taskforce committee to ensure collection of Zakat from organisations and the wealthy in the state for the needy.The Chairman of the commission, Sheikh Usman Yusuf, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in his office on Thursday, in Kano, described Zakat as a key pillar of Islam, saying,

“As Ramadan approaches, there is the need to give out to the less privileged and support them.“This committee, as from today will go to Tahir Guest Palace, Ni’imah guest inn, Jaiz bank and Taj bank, to remind them about the importance of Zakkat “, he said.In his remarks, the Director General of the commission, Alhaji Safiyanu Abubakar, said that the action was a deliberate move to help the needy in the state.“

The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, in his effort to alleviate suffering of less privilege, the poor and the disabled, approved our appointed to lead the committee.“It is compulsory for every well to do individual or organization to give out s certain percentage of their wealth as Zakkat”, he said.Abubakar further explained that the commission had come up with a new method of collection with enforcement that every wealthy individual must pay his Zakkat.

“Members of state House of Assembly, especially the religious affairs committee, has sat, discussed and given us the mandate to collect Zakkat.“As a committee, we are trying to institute a stand that anyone seeking to contest any election in the state must present evidence that he or she has been paying Zakkat to the commission”, he said.(NAN)

