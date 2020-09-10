Kano Shari’a Commission records 90 cases in 8 months

Share the news













The Kano State Shari’a Commission, says it has recorded 90 marital, inter-sect and inter-religious cases in the past eight months in the state.

Alhaji Haru a Muhammad, Director, Public Enlightenment of the Commission, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Kano.

Muhammad disclosed that the commission resolved 55 out of the 90 cases while 20 were pending and 15 others still ongoing.

He noted that some of the petitioners preferred to resolve their differences before the Shari’a Commission rather than courts.

The Director said that the Commission will conduct sensitisation activities in communities and market places to create awareness on weights and measures to promote trust and confidence in trade.

Muhammad added that the exercise was also designed to discourage indiscriminate used of waist beads among women as well as check mingling of males and females in public places.

He enjoined parents to monitor and ensure proper upbringing of their wards.

NAN reports that the Commission was established in 2001 as bureau for Islamic Education and Social Affairs was converted to the Sharia Commission in 2003. (NAN)