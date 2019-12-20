Kano: Sanusi accepts appointment as chairman, Council of Chiefs

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has accepted his appointment as Chairman of Kano State Emirate Council of Chiefs.

This is contained in a letter addressed to the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and signed by the Emir’s Secretary Abba Yusuf.

The letter confirmed Sanusi’s acceptance of the appointment and requested further directives from the Governor on how to proceed.

“Kindly inform His Excellency that His Highness, Sarkin Kano, has not rejected his appointment as Chairman, Kano State Council of Chief. His Highness accepted the appointment.

“In doing so, His Highness requests for further directives of His Excellency, the Governor.

“For clarity, these directives may include the appointment of other members of the council, the appointment of staff of the council, provision of accommodation for the Council Secretariat and other logistics, to make the Council operate,” the letter reads in part.

Recall that on December 19, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, in a letter, gave Sanusi a two-day ultimatum to accept or reject his appointment.

The letter was signed by Musa Bichi, Permanent Secretary for Special Duties, on behalf of the Secretary to Kano State Government.

