Kano: Sabon Gari explosion caused by mixed chemical, gas reactions – Police

Police investigation has revealed that the recent Gas / Chemical Explosion that occurred in Kano was as a result of mixed Chemical / Gas reactions exposed to a source of heat.

This was revealed in a statement issued by SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, the Police Public Relations Officer, Kano State Command.

Kiyawa stated that preliminary investigation revealed that, among the 9 victims of the explosion, one of them identified as Adejo deals in illicit storage of toxic chemicals and other hazardous materials.

According to him, technical investigation conducted by the command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defence (EOD-CBRN) revealed that the explosion is suspected to have occurred as a result of mixed Chemical / Gas reactions exposed to a source of heat.

Kiyawa stated,”In continuation of an investigation of suspected Gas / Chemical Explosion that occurred on the 17/05/2022 at No. 01 Aba/Court Road Sabon Gari Quarters Kano that led to a building collapse which housed four shops and residential apartment the upstairs, 9 people were certified dead by a Medical Doctor and 8 victims including students of Winners Kids Academy opposite the collapsed building that sustained minor injuries as a result of shock waves were treated and discharged.

“Those that lost their lives as a result of the explosion are;Ejike Vincent (Wielder), Michael Adejo (Chemical Seller), Musa Kalla (Tea Seller), Christiana Abosade, Mary, Austine Dada, Madam Owoleke, Omo Ben and Bose Oladapo.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that, among the 9 victims of the explosion, one of them deals in illicit storage of toxic chemicals and other hazardous materials. He was later identified as Michael Adejo (now late). Items recovered at the scene include;Five (5) Bottles of different brands of Acidic Liquid; Three (3) Bags of Potassium substance; One (1) Jeri can of mixed chemicals;Six and a half (6.5) Cartons of Snuff (Tobacco);Five (5) Drums of Polymer (Chemical)

“Technical Investigation conducted by the command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defence (EOD-CBRN) revealed that the explosion is suspected to be occurred as a result of mixed Chemical / Gas reactions exposed to a source of heat, such as fire, spark or increase in pressure resulting in combustion/shock waves, creating an explosion which can have shattering effects.

“Meanwhile arrests have been made linking one of the collapsed shop with dealings in sales of illicit, toxic chemical substances and combustible materials suspected to be used for making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Evidence of purchase was also recovered. An investigation is in progress.”

The Kano State Command PRO further disclosed that in a similar development, following an intelligence report that, a Mercedes Benz Motor Vehicle, Ash in color with suspected sophisticated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) was coming from Jigawa State to Kano State, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, immediately raised a crack team comprising Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological Radiological and Nuclear Defence (EOD-CBRN) and Operation Puff Adder.

He stated that subsequently, CP Dikko stated that at the same date, following a hot chase, the suspects abandoned the Motor Vehicle at Bubbugaje Quarters Kumbotso LGA Kano State.

“In another development, on the 19/05/2022, following an intelligence report that, a Mercedes Benz Motor Vehicle, Ash in color with suspected sophisticated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) is coming from Jigawa State to Kano State, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, fsi immediately raised a crack team comprising Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological Radiological and Nuclear Defence (EOD-CBRN) and Operation Puff Adder.

“At about 1630hrs of the same date, following a hot chase, the suspects abandoned the Motor Vehicle at Bubbugaje Quarters Kumbotso LGA Kano State.

“A technical search conducted by the team revealed that the motor vehicle was fully loaded with Improvise Explosive Device materials. Two (2) AK-47 Rifles, Four (4) AK-47 Magazines, One Thousand and Ninety-Eight (1,098) Live Ammunition, and Two (2) Pistol Magazines were also recovered. An investigation has commenced,” he stated.

CP Dikko thanked the Kano State Government, the good people of the State, Sister Security Agencies, Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders, Members of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Civil Liberty Organizations (CLOs) and Community Policing Stakeholders for their prayers, encouragement, continuous support and cooperation.

He urged residents to continue praying for the State, the Nation, be vigilant, and report any suspicious person(s), item(s), movement or incidences to the nearest Police Station, and not take laws into their hands.

CP Dikko assured that round-the-clock visibility patrol and raids of criminal hideouts and black spots will continue throughout the State, as the command will sustain the ongoing “Operation Puff Adder” that has been yielding positive results.

“In case of emergencies, the Command can be contacted via 08032419754, 08123821575, 08076091271, or log into the “NPF Rescue Me” Application available on the play store,” he stated.

