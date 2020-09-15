Kano Rural Electrification Board installs 600 solar streetlights in 3 senatorial zones

The Kano State Rural and Electrification Board (REB) says it has installed 600 solar streetlights in three senatorial zones.
Mr Garba Uba, the Managing Director of the board disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.
“The project is ongoing at North West, North South and North Central in the State.
“The streetlights will be installed in boarding schools, Islamiyya schools and mosques.
Uba however explained that from January to date, the board had also installed four transformers.
“We installed 200 KVA transformers at Yargaya Isolation Center at Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area Isolation Centre at Karfi, Konar Dawakin and Dakata.
The managing director said that before the end of the year, REB would install three 500 KVA transformers at Gurjiya Housing Estate at Dawakin Kudu.
NAN reports that the board was established in January 1973, to take care of all rural electrification in the State. (NAN)
