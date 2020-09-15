Kano Rural Electrification Board installs 600 solar streetlights in 3 senatorial zones

The Kano State Rural and Electrification Board (REB) says it has installed 600 solar streetlights in three senatorial zones.

Mr Garba Uba, the Managing Director of the board disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.

“The project is ongoing at North West, North South and North Central in the State.

“The streetlights will be installed in boarding schools, Islamiyya schools and mosques.

Uba however explained that from January to date, the board had also installed four transformers.