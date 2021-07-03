Kano residents welcome Osinbajo, others to coronation of 15th Emir

Kano residents came out en-masse on Saturday to welcome Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and other dignitaries to the coronation of Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vice-president’s jet landed at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport from where he and his entourage proceeded to Sani Abacha Stadium, venue of the coronation.

In his entourage were Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Police Affairs, Mr Maigari Dingyadi, and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Mr Garba Shehu.

Governors at the occasion included Mr Aminu Masari of Katsina, Mr Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa and Mr Bala Mohammed of Bauchi States.

Others were Mr Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Mr Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Mr Bello Matawalle of Zamfara and Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Ministers, National Assembly members, diplomats, traditional rulers, religious leaders and business tycoons also graced the occasion.

There were also representatives of traditional rulers from Niger Republic and Cameroon.

Born in 1961, Emir Aminu Ado-Bayero is the 15th Emir of Kano from the Fulani Sullubawa clan.

He ascended the throne on March 9, 2020, following the deposition of his nephew Muhammad Sanusi II by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.

