Kano residents welcome Osinbajo, others to coronation of 15th Emir

July 3, 2021



Kano residents came out en-masse on Saturday to welcome Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and other dignitaries to the coronation of Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vice-president’s jet landed at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport from where he and his entourage proceeded to Sani Abacha Stadium, venue of the coronation.

In his entourage were Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, of Staff to President Muhammadu , Minister of Police Affairs, Mr Maigari Dingyadi, and Senior Special to the President on Media, Mr  Shehu.

Governors at the occasion included Mr Aminu Masari of Katsina, Mr Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa and Mr Bala Mohammed of Bauchi States.

Others were Mr Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Mr Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Mr Bello Matawalle of Zamfara and Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Ministers, , diplomats, , religious leaders and business tycoons also graced the occasion.

There were also representatives of from  Republic and Cameroon.

Born in 1961, Emir Aminu Ado-Bayero is the 15th Emir of Kano from the Fulani Sullubawa clan.

He ascended the throne on March 9, 2020, following the deposition of his nephew Muhammad Sanusi II by Gov. Abdullahi

