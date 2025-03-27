Kano residents laud Ado-Bayero for canceling Sallah Durbar

Residents of Kano on Thursday heaped praises on the 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, for canceling this year’s Sallah Durbar due to security concerns.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ado-Bayero had announced the cancellation at his Nasarawa Mini palace in Kano on Wednesday.

According to Ado-Bayero, the peaceful coexistence of the people takes precedence over the celebration.

“Durbar celebration is not a do- or-die affair for me, the peaceful coexistence of the people is much more paramount to me than anything.

” We pray that the decision to suspend the Durbar procession will improve the peaceful coexistence of our people and our blessed Kano.

“I am calling on the people to use the festive period to visit friends and family to improve on cordial relationships.

” I pray that the we are among the God’s favour in the blessed month of Ramadan,” Ado-Bayero stated.

Many residents of the ancient city have commended Ado-Bayero for dousing tension ahead of the Sallah celebration.

A resident, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru, described the decision by Ado-Bayero to cancel his Durbar as a welcome gesture.

” The traditional ruler’s action should be hailed by all peace-loving residents of the state as it will ensure peace and tranquility during the festival.

” This is especially important since Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, along with three others Emirs of Rano, Karaye and Gaya were also planning to hold their own Durbars.

” This would have led to parallel Durbars in Kano, potentially plunging the city into violence.

” By canceling his Durbar celebration, Ado-Bayero has demonstrated his commitment to his people’s peace, progress and development.

” I urge all traditional rulers in Kano and other states to follow Ado-Bayero’s noble example,” she said.

Malam Abdulsalam Mohammad of Naibawa, Tauroni Local Government Area also commended Ado-Bayero for choosing peace over Durbar celebration.

” Kano, a critical state in Nigeria and sub-Sahara Africa, cannot afford to risk its peaceful coexistence for personal interests.

” I must admit that the announcement has eased the tension that previously enveloped the commercial city.

” Regardless of sceptics’ perspective, Kano, Ado-Bayero and our people have all emerged victorious from this patriotic decision, ” he said.

A journalist, Muhammad Kabir, said Ado-Bayero’s decision to suspend the celebration was a welcome development that would give peace a chance to prevail.

” The initial plan to hold parallel Durbars was seen as an attempt to tear Kano apart.

” The mature decision by Emir Ado-Bayero to cancel the plan demonstrates his leadership and love for Kano,” he said.

Alhaji Sani Mohammed of Unguwar Wambai in Ungogo Local Government Area praised the emir’s decision, stressing the importance of prioritising safety and the well-being of residents.

” He has demonstrated that he is a leader that prioritises the well-being of his subjects,” he said.

For Gambo Ishaku, a resident of Charanchi area of Dala Local Government Area, ” the security situation is a top priority and we support this move for the overall good of Kano and the country as a whole.”

Audu Musa, a horse rider from Yakassai Quarters, expressed the hope that the situation would improve for future celebrations.(NAN) www.nannews.ng