Kano records first COVID-19 death, confirms 12 new cases to hit 21

The Kano health ministry confirmed on Wednesday night that the populous northern state had recorded its first death from the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also confirmed 12 new cases, bringing the total to 21 within one week.

The ministry made this known on its verified Twitter handle @KNSMOH.

“As at Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 11:55 p.m., one death from COVID-19 was recorded in Kano State.

“As at the same time, 12 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the total number to 21,” it said. (NAN)