Kano records 19 new COVID-19 infections, discharges 62

The Kano State Government recorded 19 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total active cases in the state to 289.
The Ministry of Health made this known via its verified Twitter handle @KNSMOH on Wednesday in Kano.
It stated that “we recorded 19 new cases from 421 results received on Tuesday from the laboratories.
“62 additional patients were discharged and one additional COVID-19 death recorded.
The ministry disclosed that the state had so far conducted 61,802 COVID-19 sample tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.
It said the state recorded 2,636 cases with 289 active cases, 2,276 patients discharged and 71 deaths.
The ministry urged residents to observe safety protocols, personal hygiene, use face mask, wash their hands frequently and
maintain social distance to stem the spread of the pandemic.
It also provided toll free numbers: 0909 399 5333; 0909 399 5444, 0800 268 4356 to call when in need. (NAN)
Leave a Reply