Kano records 10 new COVID-19 infections, total case burden hits 316

Kano State has recorded 10 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the second wave of the pandemic, bringing the total infections in the state to 316.

The state Ministry of Health made this known via its verified Twitter handle @KNSMOH on Friday in Kano.

“Kano COVID-19 update as at 9:12 p.m. Jan. 7, 2021: 10 new cases recorded from 130 results received on Thursday from the laboratories with no discharge,’’ it said.