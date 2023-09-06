Kano ready to leverage on science and technology -Official

In furtherance to the continued technological activities in the state, the Kano State Government is prepared to leverage on field of Science and Technology for the betterment of our teeming population.

Technology is inevitable in this era, no nation will develop without embracing the use of technology. The present administration of Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has given more emphasis on STI to transform the state into a technologically advanced city.

This was stated yesterday by the Hon. Commissioner of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Muhammed Tajo Othman when he led the Permanent Secretary and other Directors of the Ministry to an inspection visit to Islamic Centers of Kura and Wudil Local Government areas of Kano State to inspect some abandoned football-making machines and other machinery.

The Commissioner expressed that, the purpose of the visit was to see how the machines can be resuscitated so that the project can be restarted again, therefore all the necessary facilities are there in the center together with the trained personnel, because the world now is moving toward skills acquisition.

He then urged the trained personnel in the centers to further their education so that they would be fully equipped with the skills and knowledge acquired. He then advised them to make use of the skill obtained for them to become self–reliant.

Speaking earlier, the participants of the visited local government areas disclosed that the machines can produce cuttings that could make up to 100 footballs in a day. They added that all the 44 local government areas of the State have benefitted from the centers.

They also pleaded for the Executive Governor of the State to provide them with a Permanent Site so that they can be fully equipped.

The facilities supervised by the commissioner during the visit included a Football cutting machine, a 15kva Generator, leather for making the football, and other accessories.

In another development, the Hon. Commissioner MSTI Muhammed Tajo Othman has led the management of the ministry for an inspection visit to the Kano State Government Data Center, Audu Bako Secretary for the preparation of handing over the affairs of the center to the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation as approved by the Executive Governor of the State.

During the visit, the Commissioner supervised the facilities in the center and expressed his appreciation to the staff for the proper maintenance of the place.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

