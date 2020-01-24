Kano re-run: Police assure residents of peaceful election

The Kano State Police Command has assured residents of adequate protection of lives and property during and after the re-run election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the re-run election will be held on Saturday, across nine Local Government Areas in the state.

DSP Abdullahi Haruna, Spokesman for the command, gave the assurance in a statement in Kano on Friday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will on Saturday, Jan. 25, conduct a re-run election in Bebeji, Tudun Wada, Doguwa, Rogo, Kumbotso, Kiru, Bunkure, Minjibir, and Madobi Local Government Areas.

Haruna said the command has put in place adequate security measures and will provide level playing ground for all political parties for peaceful conduct of the election.

He noted that in all the local government areas where election will take place, movement of vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles would be restricted between 8:00am and 4:00pm on election day, xcept personnel on essential duties who must carry their valid identification card.

“Utilisation of Thugs (Yan-Daba) are not allowed completely, carrying offensive weapons are not allowed,” he said.

The spokesman warned that only eligible registered voters with valid Permanent Voters Card (PVC) will be allowed to vote and after casting their votes must keep 300 meters away from the polling unit in accordance with the Electoral Act.

“The Police and other sister security agencies will be patrolling to ensure strict compliance to these orders,” he said.

He appealed to parents, traditional rulers, religious leaders, opinion leaders and guardians to warn their children, subjects, adherents and wards not to allow themselves to be used to cause disturbance, during and after the election.

He said anybody arrested in the act would face the full wrath of the law.

Haruna said in the event of any emergency, the Command should be contacted on any of the following phone numbers: 08032419754, 09029292926, 08123821575.

“The Security Agencies will continue to be impartial, neutral, professional, civil and firm to ensure maintenance of highest decorum in the conduct of their duties,” Haruna said. (NAN)