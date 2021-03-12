



. . . Expresses Vote of Confidence in Prof Sule Bello as National Chairman

(Press Release) Kano state Directorate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) has announced that it will soon commission Party Offices in all the 44 Local Government headquarters as part of efforts to support the Party’s Interim National Executive Committee led by Prof. Sule Bello.



Speaking at a meeting of the Kano State Working Committee (SWC) of the PRP held at its Kofar Mazugal state headquarters yesterday (Tuesday 9th March 2021), State Chairman, Engineer Abba Sule Namatazu said the PRP is now poised to regain the political high ground it lost to unnecessary distractions since the General Elections of 2019.



The SWC meeting had in attendance two of the three national officers of the PRP from Kano, Interim National Vice Chairperson, North West, Barrister Aisha Ibrahim Dankani and Interim National Publicity Secretary, Malam Kabiru Muhammad Gwangwazo. Others who also attended were PRP Kano North 2019 Senatorial Candidate Engr Lawal Audi Dambatta, members of the State Executive Committee (SEC) and Chairmen of Local Governments from all three Senatorial zones.

Engr Namatazu announced the decision to review and commission the Party offices at the end of the SWC as part of resolutions arrived at, by the meeting of the State PRP’s highest decision-making organ.



He recalled that the same body, the State Working Committee’s last meeting at the Kano Foundation Conference hall had reviewed issues confronting the PRP since the 2019 General Elections reaffirming confidence in the state executive.

He further announced the unanimous vote of confidence moved in support of the Interim National Executive Committee of Prof. Sule Bello and his team which included among other Interim NEC members, National Vice Chairperson, North West and Interim National Publicity Secretary. The Tuesday 9th March meeting also received a vote of confidence moved by Local Government Chairmen to express confidence and solidarity in the State Executive Committee.

At the SWC meeting, National Vice Chairperson, Barr. Aisha Dankani saluted the steadfastness of members of the State and LG Executive Committees.



She pledged full support to all efforts to reposition the party including set up of LG offices to properly position the PRP for the teeming supporters and believers in the cause of the masses that the party is historically reputed for.



She warned that the task of emancipation is not easy and that all leaders must belt up for success to be achieved, advising against all forms of intra-party squabbles that lead to factionalism and unnecessary distractions.

According to Barr. Aisha Dankani the many problems faced by Kano and states of the North are too numerous for us to be distracted by petty internal quarrels.

Speaking earlier, Interim National Publicity Secretary, Malam Kabiru Gwangwazo reminded members of the State Working Committee of their critical importance in the PRP hierarchy as the highest decision making body at the state level only next to the State General Congress.



He expressed confidence in the state executive and satisfaction at the recognition they have got from the Interim NEC as conveyed in their meeting with Interim National Chairman Prof. Sule Bello when they paid him a courtesy call assuring him of their solidarity with the Interim NEC. That they were recognized to continue to serve as the Interim State Executive with the understanding that they will in consultation with the Interim NEC accommodate all genuine party men and women at the various levels of the party structure including committees.

Tafidan Sarkin Bai, Engr Lawan Audi Dambatta, PRP 2019 Senate Candidate who also spoke at the SWC meeting saluted the state executive committee and LG executives for their consistent support and commitment to the PRP.



The Local Government Chairmen representing each of the three senatorial zones gave reports of the state of the party in their Local Governments while the very few who could not attend sent in their apologies and reaffirmed their loyalty and solidarity with the Interim National Executive Committee led by Interim National Chairman, Prof. Sule Bello and the state executive committee.

Jigawa state PRP women leader, Hajiya Hauwa Bayero Gumel who led two PRP LG women leaders to the Kano state PRP headquarters passed a message of solidarity for the Prof Sule Bello Interim National Executive and requested the Kano state executive and the national vice chairperson to do all they can to support the Jigawa state PRP in the effort to move the party forward, especially now that the leading political parties in Kano and Jigawa, PDP and APC have lost all respect as the people have lost confidence in them over their years of misrule.



The party SWC presided over by state chairman Engr Namatazu had in attendance state Secretary Comrade Balarabe AA Danfulani who served as meeting secretary and MC along with majority members of the Kano PRP SEC.

Resolutions conveyed at the State Working Committee are: “A vote of confidence on the Interim National Executive Committee of the PRP led by its Chairman, Prof. Sule Bello.

A vote of confidence on the Kano State PRP Interim Executive Committee led by Engr Abba Sule Namatazu.

“A call on LG executives to confirm and verify party structures at Ward and Chapter level made up of existing executives to serve as interim executives at all levels of the PRP. This is to ensure a full complement of membership of the executive committees in the Interim management of the party after the exit of some members after the last elections.

A resolve to review and commission all PRP LG Offices and set up new offices where they are not available.

“A resolve to address the factionalisation of the party by reaching out to all genuinely committed party men and women to ensure accommodation and integration at all levels of the Party up to the State level.

“To ginger and mobilise the party for the gargantuan tasks ahead.

Ibrahim Garba

Publicity Secretary

