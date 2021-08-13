Kano protection council confiscates 1,500 cartons of expired hand sanitisers

August 13, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Kano State Consumer Protection Council (KSCPC) said on Friday that it had confiscated 1,500 cartons of expired hand sanitisers.

Alhaji Baffa Dan-Agundi, the KSCPC Acting Director, made the disclosure in a statement issued by the Public Relation Officer, Musbahu Yakasai, in Kano.

Dan-Agundi said that the product confiscated the council raided a warehouse in Brigade Quarters, Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

“A good citizen of Kano informed the council about the warehouse,” the director said.

He said that some qauntities of hydrogen peroxide, gentian violet and many jerry cans of other chemical were also found in the warehouse.

“All the products were found to have expired and not registered with NAFDAC,” he said.

The council boss called on residents of the state to be cautious in using related products including hand sanitisers, especially this COVID-19 pandemic era.

He commended the people for giving to the council about the unscrupulous persons and factories in the habit of doing bad businesses in the state.

The acting director warned that the council would not spare anybody found circulating expired products to the public. (NAN)

