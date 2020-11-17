Kano, Port-Harcourt, Enugu Airports to resume international operations before Christmas– FG

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has announced the decision of the Federal Government to resume international operations from Kano, Port-Harcourt and Enugu Airports before Christmas celebrations.

Sirika confirmed the development in a statement issued by Mr James Odaudu, the ministry’s Director, Public Affairs, in Lagos on Tuesday.

“All international airports in the country may resume international flights before the end of the year, as the ministry is working with the Federal Ministry of Health.

“The ministry is also working with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and other relevant bodies to ensure that the airports meet all the safety and health requirements and protocols.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the international airports that are yet to be cleared to resume operations are the Port Harcourt airport, the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport and the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu.