Kano poly commits to entrepreneurial skills devt

The Rector, Kano State Polytechnic, Dr Abubakar Umar-Faruk, said the school has accorded priority to vocational training to build entrepreneurial skills of its students.

He said this while speaking during a courtesy visit by members of the Kano State Polytechnic Alumni Association.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesman of the association, Mr Fatihu Isa-Abdullahi, on Tuesday in Kano.

Umar-Faruk reitrated the commitment of the school management to entrepreneurship development programmes to impart relevant skills in the students to enable them to become self-reliant.

The rector, therefore, urged the association to support the school toward encouraging entrepreneurship development, provide job opportunities and reduce unemployment in the society.

Earlier, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the association, Mr Auwalu Sipikin, lauded the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf over the appointment of Umar-Faruk as the rector of the polytechnic.

He described Umar-Faruk as a dynamic member of the alumni, adding that the gesture would encourage technical and vocational education development in the state.

While pledging support to the school management, Sipikin said the association would collaborate with the polytechnic toward ensuring proper mentorship of the students.

“The association serves as a platform for the alumni to stay connected, network and maintain cordial relationship with alma matar with a view to create opportunities for mentorship and professional development, among others”. (NAN)

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

