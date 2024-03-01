Kano:  Police assures of adequate security ahead of Akpabio’s visit

The Nigeria Police Force, Kano State Command, has assured of its readiness to provide adequate security for the visit of Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, to the state on March 2.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Hussaini Gumel, gave the assurance on Friday in Kano during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“We have mobilised sufficient armed personnel to provide security cover for our Sen. President before, during and after the visit.

“We will not tolerate any act capable of breaching the security in the state.

“We have deployed sufficient personnel to provide security at all roads and intersections leading to the institution (Bayero University, Kano) from Malam Aminu International Airport and all other land terminus“, Gumel said.

He said the Command reconigsed the fact that it was incapable of securing the Senate President alone hence it was partnering with other security agencies to ensure a hitch-free visit.

During the visit, Akpabio will be at Bayero University to witness the 38th convocation of the university and conferment on honorary doctorate degree to the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin.

The President of African Development Bank, Dr Akinwunmi Adeshina, will also be honoured with a similar award as part of their support to the university.

Entrepreneur, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, would deliver the graduation lecture entitled: `The Role of Private Sector in Building a Sustainable Economy in Nigeria`. (NAN)

By Aminu Garko