Kano: Police arrest 27 suspected criminals

By Ramatu Garba

The Kano State Police Command has arrested 27 suspected criminals in its push to sustain community policing strategy in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, said this in a statement in Kano on Monday.

He said the arrest was in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali-Baba for commands and formations nationwide to enhance community policing.

Kiyawa said that the strategy involved “application of technology, intelligence-led policing and round-the-clock visibility patrols.”

According to him, the arrest followed reports that armed robbers using dangerous weapons are attacking and robbing innocent people, particularly along BUK, Hadejia and Zoo Roads, as well as Haj camp junction, among others.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Usaini, directed police divisions to carry our clearance operations in the areas on May 6 and May 7.

“The 27 suspects were arrested for armed robbery and receiving stolen properties,” he said.

The PPRO added that 28 mobile phones, two tricycles, three motorcycles, 18 mobile phone batteries and other dangerous weapons. were recovered from the suspects.

Kiyawa assured that all the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

Meanwhile, the CP has directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders to deal ruthlessly with criminals, ensure robust community policing and intelligence gathering.

Usaini appreciated the people of the state for their prayers, support, encouragement, understanding and cooperation.

He urged them to reach out to the police in case of any emergency through: 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926 or the “NPF Rescue me” Application. (NAN)