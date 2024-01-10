Kano Pillars beg NPFL to reconsider N12m fine

The management of Kano Pillars Football Club has appealed to the Nigeria Professional Football League Disciplinary Committee to reconsider its stance on the N12 million fine imposed on the team over alleged misconduct.

This is contained in a statement issued by the secretary of the club, Sani Ibrahim, on Tuesday in Kano.

According to the statement, the incidence occurred when some thugs interrupted the live broadcast as well as throwing objects into the pitch in protest of the decision of the match official during its week 17 match against Plateau United at Sani Abacha Stadium Kano on Sunday.

“As we condemned the act in totality, we enjoin the committee to be calmed and above all be composed in treating such kind of intricate issue in view of its role as impartial umpire.

“As it is a known fact that human beings are mistakes bound hence the need to look upward and downward over the matter with a view to temper justice with mercy.

“Unequivocally, the club supporters due to utmost enlightenment courtesy of the fans club have been inculcating the spirit of sportsmanship during their matches as it has been the case in other parts of the world wondering how some bad eggs would try to cause trouble.

“The trouble seriously affects the team’s good run in the ongoing League to say the fact, Sani Abacha Stadium has been one of the famous edifice in the country, but how can one cause anything capable of sanctioning the club,” the club said.

The club management also promised that additional steps would be taken collectively by the leadership of the Fans club to ensure the team maintain its prestige position among other clubs in the country.

The management begged for forgiveness over the conduct of “some few that disguised as supporters to perpetrate the act.”(NAN)

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

