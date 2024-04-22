Kano Pillars beat Gombe United 4-0, Rabiu Ali scores brace

Two first-half goals from Kano Pillars captain, Rabiu Ali, were the tonic for the team’s 4-0 victory against visiting Gombe United Football Club on Sunday in Kano.

The 2023/2024 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 31 fixture, played at the Sani Abacha stadium, was watched by a large number of spectators.

Mustafa Ibrahim opened the scoring in the ninth minute while Ali scored the second and third goals in the 30th and 45th minute to receive a standing ovation from some home fans.

The home team where not yet done, Pillars winger, Mustafa Umar scored the fourth goal with a solo effort in the 77th minute to the cheers of the home fans.

Speaking after the match, Pillars assistant coach, Abubakar Musa, said that his heart was filled with joy over his players performance.

Musa also praised his team for converting some of their chances.

The coach also expressed the hope that his players would maintain the winning spirit, especially in away matches.

After the game, Pillars captain, Rabiu Ali, received the SWAN/Pop Cola Man-of-the-Match award for his performance.

Kano Pillars occupy the eighth position on the table with 44 points from 31 games.

They will play their next match against Akwa United in Uyo. (NAN)

By Muhammad Nur Tijani