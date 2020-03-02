Kano Pillars beat Dakkada FC 2-0

Kano Pillars Football Club on Sunday defeated visiting Dakkada FC of Uyo 2-0 in a 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 22 fixture.

The match played at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano was watched by a large number of spectators, with the hosts taking control after kick-off.

The hosts got rewarded with an early goal in the 4th minute when Nwagua Nyima beat Dakkada’s defenceline to deliver a cross for Auwalu Malam to nod home from close range.

Usman Babalolo doubled the lead for the home side in the 32nd minute.

Thereafter, while the Kano Pillars had a large chunk of possession, they could not double their lead as they threw away clear goal scoring chances.

Speaking after the match, Ibrahim Musa, the Kano Pillars coach, said the determination to win on the part of his team as a whole helped to secure the victory.

Musa, while lamenting that his team missed many goal scoring chances, said that he had expected Kano Pillars to score about four or five goals.

“The technical crew will go back to the drawing board to work out better strategies to win our next away game against Lobi Stars in Makurdi.’’

Speaking also, Caleb Esu, the Dakkada FC coach, ‎admitted that the game was won fairly by Kano Pillars.

He said his team would re-strategise to avoid a repeat of what happened in Kano where his boys “lost coordination in the first half and lost good goal scoring opportunities”.

Kano Pillars goalkeeper, Joshua Enahola, was voted Man of the match after the game for his outstanding performance.(NAN)