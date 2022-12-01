Kano Pillars appoint Evans Ogenyi as new technical adviser

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The Management of Kano Pillars Football Club has unveiled former Nasarawa United Coach, Evans Ogenyi, as the club’s new Technical Adviser.

Unveiling the coach on Thursday at the Kano State Sport Commissions office, the Club’s acting Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, explained that the new technical adviser had signed a one-year contract, effective from Dec. 1.

“This signing of a new technical adviser is aimed at bringing the lost glory of the club and enable it return to Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) next season,” he said.

According to him, Ogenyi was picked from 30 other applicants.

Galadima said that a Mexican, two Ghanaians, one Togolese, one Ivorian and nine other foreigners applied for the job.

Ogenyi last handled another side, Warri Wolves.

Ogenyi, while speaking during the unveiling, thanked the club’s management for giving him the chance to serve and contribute toward the development of football in the state.

“I assure you I will do my best to transform the club and enhance the performance of the players,” he said.

The former coach of Lobi Stars, however, appealed for support to enable him succeed.

Kano Pillars were relegated to the Nationwide League last season after their dismal performance in the league. (NAN)