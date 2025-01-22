Kano partners pharmaceutical firms to enhance healthcare service delivery

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano state government says it will partner with pharmaceutical companies to enhance healthcare service delivery at the grassroots.

Gali Sule, the Director-General, Drug and Medical Consumables Supply Agency (DMCSA), said this during the presentation of plastic pallets donated to the state by the Unique Pharmaceutical Limited.

This is contained in a statement by Faruk Isa, the Public Relations Officer of the agency on Wednesday in Kano.

Sule said the gesture woukd add value to the supply chain, improve efficiency and storage capability of the agency.

He said the existing partnership between the state government and drug manufacturers bolstered focus and availability of essential health commodities in the state.

“The donation is of great importance for the mutual marriage that is to take place between the company and the state.

“For this to happen, they developed more confidence in actualising our dreams. I must say that the company is known for quality products.

“We experienced an increase in on-shelf availability of essential medicine and life-saving commodities,” he said, adding that such collaboration would foster innovation to ensure better health outcomes in the state.

According to Sule, the state will liaise with pharmaceutical companies and other relevant institutions of learning to encourage production of medications and promote research at its newly established drug manufacturing facility when it began operations.

Mr Someshwar Shinde, the Business Development Manager of the company, said the gesture was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility in appreciation of the government and the people of the state. (NAN)