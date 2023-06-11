Kano NUJ urges Gov. Yusuf to strengthen relationship with media

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The Kano Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has called on Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf to strengthen his relationship with the media through improved access to information.

This is contained in a communique issued on Saturday at the end of the monthly Congress of the NUJ Kano council, signed by Abbas Ibrahim and Abba Murtala, Chairman and Secretary.

The council urged the Federal Government, and other key stakeholders to provide means to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy withdrawal on the public.

It added that the steps became necessary in the light of pains induced by the removal.

The council similarly enjoined communities to clear drains and desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse to forestall any impending flood.

“Concerned authorities should check the menace of underaged persons driving vehicles in the state.

“The actions taken by the recently constituted mobile courts by sentencing phone robbers to imprisonment without option of fine has been commended by the Congress.

“As the Eid-el-Kabir approaches, excesses and other immoral activities engaged by youths in gala centres should be checked.

“Congress notes the reactivation of streetlights around the city by the government.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

