Kano: NSCDC seals fake lubricating oil factory

By Mahmoud Ndagi, Kano

The Kano State Command of the Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has sealed a fake lubricating oil factory at Rangaza in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

Briefing newsmen Thursday in Kano, the Deputy Commander, Anti-vandalism Unit of the corps, Mr Joachin Okafor, said that the command raided the temporary site of the factory at Rangaza village, arrested one person and recovered 10 drums of adulterated lubricant.

Okafor, said that the raid followed a series of complaints by motorists over the circulation of adulterated engine oil within Kano metropolis, adding that the products had resulted in the breakdown of engines of many motor vehicles.

He therefore, further explained that preliminary investigations showed that the suspect used diesel and other unwholesome materials to produce the lubricating oil.

“The lubricating oil has not been certified by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

“The suspect supplies the products to unscrupulous retailers in Sabon-Gari, who packages it into different containers and sells to unsuspecting customers.

“The product is not ideal for the motor engine,” he said, stressing that the command had sealed the factory and continued its search for other collaborators.

Okafor said that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigations were completed.

While reiterating the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, the command urged residents of the state to report suspicious persons and movements in their communities to security agencies.

However, the suspect said that he merely made raw products for processors of brake fluid and transmission oil.

“The product is not engine lubricant, as being alleged by the command.

“At present, I am processing registration with SON to enable me run a legitimate trade, in accordance with the laws governing our operations,” he said