Kano NNPP guber candidate unveils blueprint, promises better education

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in Kano, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, says if elected in 2023, his administration will prioritise education and healthcare.

Yusuf made the promise while unveiling his blueprint and state campaign council on Thursday in Kano.

He explained that his administration would look into critical actions that would improve access to quality education and healthcare services.

On education, Yusuf said there would be free registration of candidates for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the National Examination Council (NECO), the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the National Board for Technical Education (NATEB).

“No Nigerian child shall be denied the opportunity to write WAEC, NECO or JAMB, because of their inability to pay exorbitant registration/examination fees.

“Our administration will place a high premium on education, especially in science, technology, and all forms of functional education that will enable students to acquire skills.

“I will also reposition health, agriculture, infrastructure development, security, environmental and information technology, the civil service and social development for the state if elected.

“If elected, I will approve the recruitment of additional competent medical personnel to provide medical services at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels of health care,” he said.

According to him, the identified priority sectors will provide the necessary stimulus for other sectors of the economy to develop, flourish and prosper.

Yusuf added that he would implement policies that would improve the environment and prevent the spread of diseases.

The governorship candidate said that his blueprint would make Kano the centre of commercial excellence and boost the economy.

He further added that his administration would continue from where Sen Rabiu Kwankwaso, who laid the solid foundation of modern Kano during his tenure, stopped.

On agriculture, he said priority would be placed on mechanised farming, and agricultural value chain enterprises would be set up to create jobs for the teeming youths.

While speaking on security, he said that he would take a good number of proactive measures to maintain the peace being enjoyed in the state.

On revenue generation, he promised to block leakages and improve the state’s internally generated revenue.

Yusuf also promised to establish a civil service institute to train civil servants in the state for effective service delivery.

The governorship candidate used the occasion to officially present his running mate, Mr Aminu Abdussalam, to the people of Kano, while the Presidential/Gubernatorial Campaign Council for the state, was also inaugurated.(NAN)