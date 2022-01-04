Kano NGO to plant 100,000 trees in schools in 2022

January 4, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Panacea Foundation, a non-governmental organisation in Kano, says it will plant 100,000 trees in Kano schools and communities in 2022.

founder of organisation, Mr Dahir Hashim, spoke with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.

Hashim said project was aimed at curbing menace of heat wave in Kano.

“We will place emphasis on planting in schools so that students will get opportunity to acquaint themselves with tree planting and maintenance,” he said.

According to Hashim, aim of tree planting is to influence massive re-greening of Kano city.

“In 2021, we planted more than 10,000 trees across various schools and communities within Kano local government areas.

“During this period, we have organized sensitization campaigns to raise environmental awareness amongst school children, communities, and public offices,” he said.

Hashim said that foundation had also trained community-based organizations on how to take care of the trees, and how to source local manure for them.

He said the foundation had volunteers who served as focal persons in each of the local governments across the state.

“We are doing all these to ensure that the trees we planted are well taken care of and they will all grow to benefit the communities,” Hashim said.

He added that the project was to the overall ecosystem in Kano.

Hashim appealed for public support in ensuring a greener Kano in order to safeguard the city against climate change. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,