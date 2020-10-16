Kano NDLEA train 200 LG officials on drug abuse

The Kano State Government, says it has trained about 200 local government officials on substance and drug abuse, to enhance awareness creation activities at the grassroots.

Murtala Sule-Garo, the state’s Commissioner for Local Government, stated this in a statement signed by Farouk Masanawa, the Public Relations Officer of the ministry, on Friday in Kano.

Sule-Garo said the training exercise organised in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) was designed to expose officials at the local Government levels on the dangers of drug abuse.

The exercise also focused to enhance public enlightenment, mobilise participation and community engagement in the fight against drug abuse in the state.