Kano NDLEA arrests 10 suspected drug dealers in one month – Official

By Aminu Garko

The Kano State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it arrested 10 suspected drug dealers in different parts of the state in July.

This is contained in a statement issued in Kano by the command’s Spokesman, Sadiq Maigatari, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

Maitagari listed the suspects as Abubakar Yunusa, 33, James Temitope, 42, Sani Muhammad, 23, Aminu Sani, 23, and Emeka Williams, 31.

Others were Inusa Alhassan, 31, Muhammad Abubakar, 35, Hussaini Hamza, 45, Sani Dahiru, 30, and Muhammad Ibrahim, 30.

He stated that they were arrested in separate operations in the state.

Maitagari added that the suspects were arrested with 1,556kg, 106 kg of illicit substances as well as 21blk, 64blk and 16blk, 14kg and 12kg sacks of cannabis sativa.

According to him, another 2,000 ampules of Pentazocine injection as well as 48 bottles of codeine syrup, weighing 4.8 kg, were also impounded by the command within the same period.

He explained that the exploit by the operatives of the command had significantly curbed the distribution of the substances in the state and also removed substantial quantities from circulation.

“The potential harm that this quantity of illicit substances could have caused is inestimable.

“This will undoubtedly disrupt drug markets and protect the community from potential harm caused by the consumption of illicit substances,” Maitagari further stated.

He called on the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to NDLEA as their contribution towards building a drug-free Kano for future generations. ( NAN)

