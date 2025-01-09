Kano: NAPTIP rescues 285, detains 22 human traffickers in 2024

The Kano Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it rescued 285 victims and apprehended 22 human traffickers in 2024.

The Zonal Commander, Mr Abdullahi Babale, made this known on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

Babale said the 285 rescued victims comprised 78 males, 97 females and 110 children (64 boys and 46 girls), aged between seven and 42.

“Out of the 285 victims, 53 are victims of trafficking in persons, while 232 are survivors of sexual abuse, and gender-based violence among others.

“The victims were counselled and rehabilitated before being reunited with th

eir families, and we empowered 52, with empowerment kits.”

Babale said the 22 arrested suspects comprised 8 males and 14 females.

He noted that the command received 211 cases during the period under review, which involved both external and internal human trafficking.

The commander explained that the cases included child abuse, child labour, sexual abuse, and other cases under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act.

Babale said the command also secured 15 convictions including one foreign national, while those convicted for various offences comprised 13 males and two females.

He said that the command carried out 88 sensitization/enlightenment programmes through radio and television, schools, communities, faith-based organizations, markets, workshops/training sessions, and advocacy visits, highlighting the dangers of human trafficking and other forms of abuse.

“We successfully profiled 720 migrants returnees from Niger Republic, who travelled out of the country in search of greener pasture during the period reviewed,” he said.

Babale, who called for the collaboration of all stakeholders to fight human trafficking, cautioned Nigerians against embarking on overseas journeys in the name of searching for greener pastures.

While calling on parents to protect their children from being exploited and lured into slavery, he also urged the public to report suspicious cases of human traffickers and trafficking in their respective communities. (NAN)