Kano NAN Bureau Chief emerges NAWOJ Vice Chairperson

By Bosede Olufunmi

Aisha Ahmed, The Bureau Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano State, on Tuesday emerged as Vice Chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalist I(NAWOJ).

Ahmed and five others would run the affairs of the union for three years.

Inaugurating the new executives, Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammed Garba, said the inauguration of the new exco should fill in the gap for women journalists in Kano.

“The state government will assist and support the new exco in carrying out their duties successfully,” he said.

Garba said it was a serious challenge and urged them to meet up to standard.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mallam Abbas Ibrahim, urged the new exco members to fill in the gaps of lapses in the union and remain as one.

He said they should not allow anyone to intimidate them while discharging their duties.

In her acceptance speech, The Chairperson, Hafsat Sani-Usman, from Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV), pledged to carry along other members and support the union.

According to her, “valuable women do many things except things that will not add value to humanity”.

“Gender based violence is a worrisome phenomenon in the society and needs to be addressed squarely; as journalists, we must raise voices for voiceless against social ill, ” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new executives include Elizabeth Ila, Secretary (NTA); Rukayya Umar, Assistant Secretary (Radio Kano); Shamsiyya Ibrahim, Treasurer (NOA) and Binta Kabir-Usman, Auditor from Ministry of Information.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

