Kano market traders pledge empowerment of 100 police officers’ wives

The Market Traders Association of Nigeria (MATAN), Kano Chapter, has pledged to offer entrepreneurship training and empower 100 members of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) in the state.Alhaji Abba Aminu-Imam, the MATAN Chairman, stated this when he paid a courtesy visit on the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Sama’ila Shu’aibu-Dikko, on Thursday, at the Police Headquarters, Bompai, in Kano.He noted that the visit was in recognition of the role played by the police in securing lives and property in the state.“

We are much aware of the role the police are playing in terms of providing security of lives and property.“Without the police, we cannot operate our businesses.“So, whoever is in Kano, should appreciate the good work of the police,” he said.He explained that they were also at the police headquarters to seek for continuous support and cooperation in that regard.

The chairman then presented 50 MATAN membership forms to the commissioner for registration, entrepreneurship training and empowerment of the police officers’ wives.He also requested the command to buy 50 additional forms, to enable the association engage 100 POWA members, for the entrepreneurship training and empowerment.

Responding, Shu’aibu-Dikko, expressed delight over the visit and assured that the relationship between MATAN and the police would continue to be cordial.”Whoever wants you to progress, is your best friend,” he said.“

We really appreciate your gesture and we will continue to give you all the necessary support and cooperation needed,” he added.He also commended the support the state government had been giving to the command over the years. (NAN)

