Kano loses professors, banker, editor, others

The COVID-19 testing centre in Kano, has been shut down since Wednesday, the death of some notable people of the state, is not necessarily linked to the dreaded pandemic.

An economic icon, Prof. Ibrahim Ayagi; a professor of physiology, Prof. Aliyu Abdullahi Umar Dikko; the Regional Manager of First Bank in Kano, Abdullahi Lawal; erstwhile Managing Director (MD) of the Defunct Continental Merchant Bank; and Mallam Musa Ahmad Tijjani, ex-Editor of Leadership Sunday and Triumph newspapers, and four other illustrious personalities have died after brief illnesses.

It was gathered that these eminent personalities, might have succumbed to the strange illness since there was no evidence that they tested positive for Coronavirus.

This is because the Covid-19 Testing Centre in the most populous state, had been shut down with no definite date of resumption.

Their demise, PRNigeria gathered, occurred within a span of 24 hours, having died between Friday, 24 April and Saturday, 25 April, 2020.

The other high-profile personalities include Alhaji Adam Iliyasu Dal, a former Chairman of the Kano State Civil Service Commission; Nasiru Maikano Bichi; Dr. Musa Umar Gwarzo; and Ustaz Dahiru Rabiu, who is a former Grand Khadi of Kano State.

Late Prof. Ayagi was a Commissioner for Economic Development in the State from 1975-1978, just as he was also a former Director-General of Kano Foundation from 1987-1990. Ayagi, who is also the proprietor of Hassan Ibrahim Gwarzo College in Kano, died on Saturday, after a protracted illness at the age 80.

Prof. Aliyu Umar Dikko was former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) at the Bayero University Kano (BUK). He was involved in the opening of three faculties of Medicine / Basic Medical Sciences in Bayero University, Kaduna State University and Yusuf Maitama Sule University.

As for Lawal, PRNigeria gathered, that the First Bank Regional Manager in Kano, died from a suspected case of COVID-19. Family sources said immediately the late Banker took ill, he was first put on admission at a private clinic from where he was referred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

Sources said the late Lawal, who was in his early 50, was rushed to a private clinic after he suffered high fever, intermittent cough, and respiratory hiccups without getting medical care, before he gave up the ghost.

In an audio recording, the mother-in-law to the banker alleged that the negligence of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Kano, led to the death of her son-in-law, as she cried out that her daughter and grandchildren be taken in for tests to confirm if they have contracted the dreaded COVID-19.

By PRNigera